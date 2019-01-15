CUDAHY - Neil C. White, born Dec. 18, 1931, in Madison, found peace on Jan. 14, 2019, at the age of 87.
Neal served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked for the Cudahy School District for over 30 years, first as a teacher then as a principal. After retirement Neal worked part time as an instructor at MATC. He was very involved in the community serving as a longtime member of the Cudahy Kiwanis, Board of Health and as a volunteer for many organizations.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen of 57 years; parents, Francis and Helen; siblings, John, Gerald and Mary; loving father of, David (Lori), Kathleen (Paul) Schroeder and Michael (Lisa); dear grandfather of, Brandon, Kevin, Kelsey and Nathan. Also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday Jan. 21, 2019, at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow. Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family, 414-744-7377.