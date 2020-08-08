White, Mary Gealy "Mair"

MADISON — Mary (Mair) Gealy White, age 100, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. She was born in Swansea, South Wales, United Kingdom, the only child of Griffith and Harriet Gealy. She came to the United States in 1948, intending to stay with her Uncle and Aunt in Washington, D.C., and attend college, but she met and married Harold White in Wisconsin in 1950. They lived in Waukesha, and had two sons, Haran and Bradley. Harold attended Carroll College and Mary worked in a dress shop, was active in the Boy Scouts and Church. They moved to Madison in 1964. Harold was employed in the state service, and Mary became a sales head in the dress department in Gimbles store Hilldale, where she founded and was President of a Cosmopolitan Organization that provided reduced air fares to foreign war brides to visit their homelands. She was also a member and on the board of the Cambrian Welsh Society here in Madison, a faithful member of Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ and a volunteer at the Sunny Hill Care Center. Later Mary worked in the Reliable and Madison National Life Insurance agencies. Finally, she was a resident at Coventry Village and enjoyed the good people and programs there, including religious service, singing, the speakers, games, euchre, baseball and serving as an Ambassador volunteer. More recently, she had lived at The Gardens, where she enjoyed many friendships and activities.