ARENA—Gerald (Jerry) White found peace on Nov. 3rd, 2019. He is survived by four daughters, (who are best friends – a testament to his parenting) Pat Johnson (Dennis) and their children, Bryan and Justin, Jean Hanson (Neil) and their son, Brad, Peggy Radel (Ron) and their children, Jeremiah and Alexandra and Vera White (Dell Bryant) and her children, Cameron and Danielle; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Jerry married Linda (VanCoulter) in 1953 and she remained the singular love of his life even after her death in 2019.
Jerry was born on Feb. 1, 1932 to Joe and Vera White (Lampman). He grew up within the family business—Mill Creek Cheese Factory – and continued producing Wisconsin cheddar until 1984. He would rotate days with his right-hand man, Willard Loy, getting up at 2:00 a.m. one day and sleeping in to 4:00 a.m. the next. When cheesemaking was done for the day he went to work on the mechanics of the operation – equipment, trucks, building maintenance and repair – Jerry excelled in every facet. Mill Creek Cheese continues today to produce award winning cheeses from the business foundation Joe, Vera and Jerry built.
In the 60’s, Jerry and Linda opened a second business; White Snowmobile and Marine. Jerry was known to everyone as not only a fair businessman but a great guy and a gifted mechanic. Snowmobile and boating enthusiasts traveled great distances and past many competing dealerships to do business with Jerry. A snowmobile racing team complemented the business and his mechanical expertise resulted in many racing victories.
Many newspaper articles were published highlighting Jerry’s extraordinary vision and ability to create mechanical components. He built by hand a garage door opener, decades prior to their general residential use. He built a snow machine that preceded the modern snowmobile. He built a stair lift for his Dad before they were widely available. He built two pick up campers that provided his family with countless adventures. He built a wooden airboat that would rival a Chris Craft. For 60 years, he has lived in the home he built.
In retirement, he operated a small engine repair and chain sharpening business at home. He enjoyed staying busy and seeing old and new friends every day in his shop. He was also an award-winning school bus driver for River Valley and “his” kids adored him – as he did them. He was invited to countless graduations and weddings and they never missed an opportunity to gift him.
Jerry was one of those exceptional people who was not only successful, but kind, humble, patient, generous, honest and loving to everyone. No one can replace him.
A grateful thank you to Robin Anderson and her team, especially Kaitlyn, Wendy, Joy and Camilla for their in-home care. If not for angels like them, it’d have been impossible for Jerry to remain in his home – his final wish.
Jerry was a devout Catholic and former parish council member of St. John the Baptist (Mill Creek) Church in Arena where a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday the 9th of November. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial in the St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery in Mazomanie at 3:00 p.m.