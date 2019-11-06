Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW MOVING THROUGH THE AREA THIS EVENING... AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH SOUTHEAST THROUGH SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. UP TO AN INCH OF ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE, AND SOME ADDITIONAL SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, OR ANY REMAINING UNTREATED ROADWAYS. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING THIS EVENING. SNOW WILL END FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST LATE THIS EVENING.