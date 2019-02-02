MADISON - Gerald Ashley "Jerry" White, age 92, passed peacefully away on Jan. 27, 2019. He was born on Dec. 11, 1926, in Madison, the son of the late Harriett and Bill Lynaugh. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy in World War II at the age of 17, serving during the war as a helmsman on the USS Ticonderoga; he later served again during the Korean conflict. Upon returning stateside, he married the late Norma Wegmann on Aug. 27, 1949, in Bloomington. He spent most of his working years as the personnel and business manager of the Dean Clinic and finished his career at Badger Medical Supply.
Jerry was unfailingly generous to family and friends, and frequently extended his kindness even to strangers. He asked us recently, with a smile, if we might forget him someday. Never, Dad.
Jerry is survived by his children, Julie, Bill (Linda), David, Terry (Renee), and Brian (Leslea). He is further survived by his grandchildren, Aaron (Kristina), Justin (Alli), Julietta (James), Anna Elizabeth, Natalie, Erika (Alex), Holly, Devin (Jory), Hilary (Billy), Anna Meredith, and Elizabeth; by his great-grandchildren, Theodore, William, and Isla; and by many nieces and nephews who remember him fondly as a favorite uncle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his parents; his sister, JoAnn; and by his parents-in-law, Henry and Emma Wegmann.
A private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
A public memorial Mass is being planned for the summer, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., in Madison.