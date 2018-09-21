MADISON—Dorothy Whitcomb, age 92, of Oakwood Village East, Madison passed away Sept. 15, 2018, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Dorothy grew up in India, the child of missionaries. She attended Wooster College majoring in Biology/Chemistry.
She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Whitcomb in Wooster, Ohio in 1947. In 1950, they went to India as missionaries for the United Church of Christ. Dorothy worked along side Bill on village development. Every summer she traveled to Woodstock School in the Himalayas to be with her four children.
In 1973, they moved to Madison. In 1974, Dorothy earned an MA in library science from Drexel University. She was the historical librarian at UW Middleton Health Sciences 1975-1991. Dorothy and Bill were active members of Lake Edge UCC, Church Women United and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. At Oakwood she served as archivist and was on the garden committee.
She is remembered by her family for her loving, marriage of 67 years to Bill, her voracious intellect which made her endlessly curious about the world, history and politics, and her unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Rachel; her sister, Ellen; and her beloved husband, Bill (2014). She is survived by daughters Cate (Jack), Patricia (Peter), sons John (Holly) and Robert (Susan), and grandchildren: Alisha (Jay), Jeremiah, David, Kate (Dan); with great-grandson John, Caroline and Daniel.
Memorial service will be on Nov. 3, 2018, at Lake Edge UCC. In lieu of flowers, donations to Church World Service at https://cwsglobal.org/donate/ or, Woodstock School at http://www.fwsfoundation.org/index.php/get-involved/donate.