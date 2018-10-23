DEFOREST—Scott Whitburn, age 59, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Scott is survived by his wife Jan; his children Amy (Alex Platt) and Thomas Whitburn; his parents Charles and Joan; his sister Linda (James) Wolfe and his brother Eric (Lisa) Whitburn.
A Memorial Mass will be held at SAINT ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to support the causes that were most important to Scott. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
