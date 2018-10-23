Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST—Scott Whitburn, age 59, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Scott is survived by his wife Jan; his children Amy (Alex Platt) and Thomas Whitburn; his parents Charles and Joan; his sister Linda (James) Wolfe and his brother Eric (Lisa) Whitburn.

A Memorial Mass will be held at SAINT ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to support the causes that were most important to Scott. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Whitburn, Scott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.