BEAVER DAM - Elaine A. Wheeler, age 84, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Elaine is survived by her children: Linda (Casey) Carney of Beaver Dam, Dan (Becky) Wheeler of Beaver Dam, Steve (Lisa) Wheeler of Verona, and Mike (Daun) Wheeler of Madison; eight grandchildren; one step-grandson; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Lill (Jerry) Ptaschinski of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Kaye Janisch of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, and also on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Katharine Drexel - Building from our Beliefs Fund or the Alzheimer's Association.
