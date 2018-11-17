HAZEL GREEN—Marjorie Vivian Wharton, age 91, formerly of Hazel Green, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Milestone Assisted Living Memory Care in Stoughton.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Hazel Green. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the church. Complete arrangements are pending at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis.