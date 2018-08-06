MIDDLETON / DARLINGTON—Linda A. Whalen, age 81, passed away peacefully at Four Winds Nursing Home in Verona, Wis. on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Linda was born in Rockford, Ill., on July 9, 1937, to parents James and Jeanette (Loftus) Latino. She attended Bishop Muldoon High School and went on to graduate from Marquette University. Later, while working and raising her two young children in Darlington, Wis., Linda earned a master’s degree from UW-Madison in Library Science.
Linda was passionate about reading and spent most of her professional life as a high school librarian in Darlington. She retired after 30 years and moved to Middleton, Wis., where she volunteered her time at the Middleton Library, and worked part time at Lands End. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society in Madison after losing her daughter-in-law to cancer.
An avid traveler, Linda enjoyed a variety of wonderful trips and spent many summers in Europe. She especially loved visiting Italy and Ireland, and did extensive genealogy work researching her Italian and Irish ancestors. The greatest loves of her life were her four grandchildren, who made her feel younger and happier. Time with her family was always important to her.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom Whalen, Oregon, Wis., (girlfriend Susan) and his two daughters, Delaney and Ava Whalen; and Mark (Tina) Whalen, Waunakee, Wis., and their two sons, Jake and Brady Whalen. She also leaves behind four nephews and a niece. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Latino of Rockford; and daughter-in-law, Janice Whalen. Also preceding her was her ex-husband, John “Jack” Whalen of Darlington, Wis.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis. A private family urn burial will be held in Rockford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Linda’s name to the Sieg Foundation, P.O. Box 5140, Madison, WI 53705. Special thanks to the UW Kidney Clinic / UW Hospital, Four Winds Manor, and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care given to Mom.
