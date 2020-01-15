Whalen, Deanna Ruth (nee Schaeffer)

BARABOO - December 1, 1955 - December 27, 2019, Deanna Ruth Whalen (nee Schaefer) was born in Northridge, Calif. on Dec. 1, 1955. She died of natural causes, at age 64, in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Dec. 27, 2019. Deanna was raised in Burbank, Calif. and Denver, Colo. In 1976, she received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Denver, where she was a member of the Chi chapter of Kappa Delta sorority. She earned an MBA from Cal State University Northridge in 1992. She worked at International Harvester before serving as a financial analyst at General Electric and finally spending 23 years at ITT Aerospace Controls, first as a financial analyst and ultimately as director of financial planning and controller. Deanna met Eldred Whalen in 1981, while both were working at General Electric. They married in 1985. Deanna enjoyed attending musical theater with her friends, reading and traveling. She was predeceased by her parents, Deane Russell Schaefer and Anna Louise Schaefer (nee Blide) and husband of 32 years, Eldred. She is survived by her stepson, Steven, and many extended family members and friends, who mourn her loss. Burial service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, Wisconsin.