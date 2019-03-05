SUN PRAIRIE - Edith Mae Wetzel, was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Columbia County, to Lee and Merna (née Dunning). She married Milton Albert Wetzel on Aug. 5, 1947. She went to her heavenly home on March 4, 2019. Ede is how she'd sign her name when corresponding with friends.
She did an awesome job as a wife to Milton "Bud," and as a mother raising six children on a farm in York Center, Wis. When farming life came to an end, she and Bud moved to Fort Collins, Colo. before coming back to Wisconsin and living in DeForest before settling in Sun Prairie.
Raising her own children wasn't enough for this special lady. Throughout these travels Ede was always sought out as a person to watch children. There are many families that have her to thank for the care she gave.
She is survived by four children, Polly Carter (Lowell) Madison; Dean Wetzel, Sun Prairie; Trudy Goderstad (Paul) of Green Bay; and Barb Wetzel, Middleton; and daughter-in-law, Katie Ripp. Ede had six grandchildren, Thomas Carter (Jen) Milwaukee; Tara Johnston (Haydn) of Sydney, Australia; Cailin Fournier (Chris) Dane; Megan (Jon Bucholz) Wetzel, Portage; Anders (fiancé Brittany Lischka) Goderstad and Torin (Cherie) Goderstad, Green Bay. Ede had six great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Ila "Dolly" Sauer, Fall River. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton "Bud;" sons, Randal and Milton; parents Lee and Merna (née Dunning) Brace; and brothers, Leroy and Charles Brace.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at PEACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1007 Stonehaven Dr., in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Shaun Arndt presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
A memorial fund is being established.