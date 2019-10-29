LODI - Sharon Jean Wetherall, age 76, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Sharon is survived by her children, Gregory (Emily) Payne, Julie Larson, Donna (Steve) Hoerig, John (Laura) Payne, Melissa (Rogelio) Claudio, and Martje Wetherall; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Richard (Maryon) Henriksen and Raymond Henriksen; three sisters-in-law, Rita (JR) Hahn, Susan (Steve) Mayfield, and Judy Snyder; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wetherall; her parents; in-laws, Harris and Hazel Wetherall; and her son-in-law, David Larson.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hearts and Hands of Lodi Valley Quilt Guild or Reach Out Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.