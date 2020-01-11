Westrick, Kelly J. (Giese)

MIDDLETON - Kelly J. (Giese) Westrick, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg after a short, but courageous, battle with cancer.
Kelly was born in October 1962, the first of three daughters to Michael and Janice (Johnson) Giese. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1981, where she was on the tennis and softball teams. She attended UW-Whitewater where she earned a degree in International Marketing and met her future husband Daniel Westrick. They were married in 1991 and raised two children. She was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. She loved vacationing anywhere near water and she spent many vacations with family and friends in the Northwoods. She also loved visiting traditional Wisconsin supper clubs. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter, as well as a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Michael Giese. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Westrick; daughter, Sydney Westrick; son, Ty Westrick; mother, Janice Giese, sisters, Sandy Giese (Bret Cors) and Christl (Gerald) Eggleston; niece and nephew, Kira and Rowan Eggleston; as well as cousins and other nieces and nephews by marriage and many friends.
A memorial gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave, Madison, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. An informal gathering will follow the memorial at The Sport Bowl in Middleton, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
