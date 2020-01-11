Westrick, Kelly J. (Giese)

Kelly was born in October 1962, the first of three daughters to Michael and Janice (Johnson) Giese. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1981, where she was on the tennis and softball teams. She attended UW-Whitewater where she earned a degree in International Marketing and met her future husband Daniel Westrick. They were married in 1991 and raised two children. She was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. She loved vacationing anywhere near water and she spent many vacations with family and friends in the Northwoods. She also loved visiting traditional Wisconsin supper clubs. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter, as well as a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews.