MCFARLAND - Virgil W. Westphal, age 81, died at home unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 534, 4911 Burma Rd., McFarland. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.