DEFOREST/HILLPOINT - Margaret Westphal, age 90, of Deforest, formerly of Hillpoint, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at U.W. Hospital in Madison.
She is survived by her children: Delores (Gerald) Bouszek, Diana Westphal, Gloria (Butch) Kapp and Bruce (Debbie) Westphal, grandchildren; Deborah (Bill) Lobre, David (fiancé Judy) Mortimer, Mark (Dawn) Mortimer, Lori (Alan) Gunn, Julie Worley-Westphal (fiancé Ricky), William Worley, Jacqueline (Dan) Lair, Shaun (Jen) Westphal, Nathan (Lindsey) Westphal and Cori Westphal; great-grandchildren: David Mortimer Jr., Samantha, Whitney, Bradly, Matthew and Megan Mortimer, Breann and Chelsea Gunn, Andrew Acosta, Christopher Worley, Katerina and Seth Lair, Charlie, Connor and Lauren Westphal, Amber, Cady and Lucas Westphal; and great-great-grandchildren: Trevor Kent, Lawrence and Kyra Worthy, and Piper Brown. She is also survived by two brothers Charles and Donald Warner, and other family and friends.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Funeral services for Margaret Westphal will be conducted Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint. Pastor Tim Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at St. Paul Cemetery in Hillpoint.
A memorial fund has been established in her name. Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family.