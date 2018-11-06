MIDDLETON - James A. Westphal, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 22, 1956, in Madison, and his loving parents were Iris and Arleigh Westphal. James attended Middleton High School. On Sept. 1, 1979, he married Jennifer K. Grunert at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison.
James started his career at F.E. Seybold, working with his dad, Arleigh, and his uncle Gerry. He later drove trucks across the country for Martin Transport for many years; he always loved seeing the country and meeting new people during his travels. James was a loyal Packers fan and enjoyed watching car racing on the TV. James was known by all as a kind soul and good man, and he never hesitated to help people in need. He will be missed by all who had the chance to meet him.
James is survived by his sister, Jeanne Fick; niece, Lisa Fick; nephew, Justin Fick; sister-in-law, Deanna Bernstein; uncle and aunt, Gerry and Debbie Westphal; dear friend and former wife, Jennifer Kay Westphal; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Iris and Arleigh Westphal; brother, Jeffry; and brother-in-law, Alan Fick.
A Gathering in celebration of James' life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.