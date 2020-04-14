Weston, Joyce O'Leary

Other special interests of Joyce’s were varied. She loved reliving Lake Noquebay days, antiquing, playing bridge with her talented bridge groups, getting together on Sunday evenings with dear friends, making delicious toffee for Christmas gifts, gathering maple syrup in the spring, playing tennis, fishing and living the good life in her favorite north woods of Wisconsin.

Joyce considered her most important and rewarding job to be raising her family. We often heard, “I had four children under the age of six – can you even imagine?!” Mom’s house was a gathering spot for family and friends, anytime. The house never lacked in laughter, delicious meals, sharing of memories, or Mom’s special accounts of our family history. She loved nothing more than sitting next to the fire and taking in the hustle and bustle of a big, close-knit family! There are no words to describe the joy her grandchildren and great-grandchild gave “Granny”.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Weston; parents, Jewell and Lee O’Leary; brother, Lee A. O’Leary and his wife Enid; sister, Ann O’Leary Marineau and her husband Russell; her in-laws, Ruth and Dr. Frank L. Weston, Jane and William E. Johnson, Nan and Robert F. Thompson, Sue and Frits K. van Steenderen, Mary and John J. Frautschi, Sue and Dr. Carl B. Weston, Nancy and Peter Johnson, and Carl J. Weston and Emma Orr.