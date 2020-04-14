Weston, Joyce O'Leary

MADISON - Joyce O’Leary Weston passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on Dec. 10, 1927, daughter of Dorothy Jewell Galloway and Lee Andrew O’Leary in Fond du Lac, Wis. Her early childhood was spent in Lancaster, Wis. and when Joyce was four, the family moved and settled in Marinette, Wis.
Joyce is survived by her family, sons, John B. Weston and Jim Weston (Dana); daughters, Ruth Weston and Mary Weston Streitz (Rick); grandchildren, Weston Streitz, Chapin Streitz Konsler (Stephen), Emily Weston Bowar (Dan), and John C. Weston; great-grandchild, McCoy; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Joyce attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. for her freshman year and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin – a wise move, as that’s where she met John – and their “story” began! Joyce and John were married on July 8, 1950 and had a wonderful life together for 62 years.
Joyce was very civic minded with her volunteerism. She learned Braille and helped assist a teacher of the visually impaired for several years. She was on the boards of Attic Angel and Children’s Service, and was an active member of Chapter V, PEO, Delta Gamma Alumnae, and the Civic Music Association. Joyce and John made a great team when greeting people visiting Olbrich Gardens and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Other special interests of Joyce’s were varied. She loved reliving Lake Noquebay days, antiquing, playing bridge with her talented bridge groups, getting together on Sunday evenings with dear friends, making delicious toffee for Christmas gifts, gathering maple syrup in the spring, playing tennis, fishing and living the good life in her favorite north woods of Wisconsin.
Joyce considered her most important and rewarding job to be raising her family. We often heard, “I had four children under the age of six – can you even imagine?!” Mom’s house was a gathering spot for family and friends, anytime. The house never lacked in laughter, delicious meals, sharing of memories, or Mom’s special accounts of our family history. She loved nothing more than sitting next to the fire and taking in the hustle and bustle of a big, close-knit family! There are no words to describe the joy her grandchildren and great-grandchild gave “Granny”.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Weston; parents, Jewell and Lee O’Leary; brother, Lee A. O’Leary and his wife Enid; sister, Ann O’Leary Marineau and her husband Russell; her in-laws, Ruth and Dr. Frank L. Weston, Jane and William E. Johnson, Nan and Robert F. Thompson, Sue and Frits K. van Steenderen, Mary and John J. Frautschi, Sue and Dr. Carl B. Weston, Nancy and Peter Johnson, and Carl J. Weston and Emma Orr.
Our appreciation goes out to the medical staff at Unity Point Health – Meriter Hospital and Agrace Hospice Care for their tender care following Mom’s stroke. It seems most fitting that she was kept so comfortable as the comfort of others was always her first concern. Consideration of memorials sent to Agrace Hospice Care, in memory of Mom, would be very meaningful.
Joyce, Blondie, Yoycie, Mom, Granny, GrGr – many names for an outstanding lady. We will miss her dearly.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.