BARABOO—Following a 15-year struggle with Parkinson’s, Dean J. Weston passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, on Dec. 16, 2018. Dean was born Sept. 19, 1932. Dean was a 1954 UW College of Engineering graduate, and was employed by the Bell system for 32 years. Graduated from Duke University’s Advanced Management program, and was a licensed stock broker, insurance agent and building contractor. Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1957 to 1962, Dean served in the US Army Signal Corps, leading an experimental portable television transmission unit. His intelligence, great sense of humor and love will be forever missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernie Weston; mother, Marie (Kennedy) Weston; and brother, Jack W. Weston. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Turck) Weston; daughter, Karen (Craig) Bauer, Brookfield; son, David Weston, Scottsdale, Ariz.; granddaughters, Jordan (Samuel) Long, Fitchburg; Kelli Bauer, Brookfield; Mackenzie Weston, Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother, Dr. E.L. Weston, Broomfield, Colo.; sisters, Corinne M. Siebert, Jamaica Plain, Mass.; Marji (Wayne) Jarvinen, Pensacola, Fla.; Judie (Denis) Walsh, Ann Arbor, Mich.; a multitude of loved nephews and nieces and Gay Weston, Pewaukee.
A Spring memorial service is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to: UW Foundation-College of Engineering c/o Redlin Funeral Home; 401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI 53913.