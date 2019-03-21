MADISON - Born Aug. 27, 1934, Dr. Carl Burton Weston was the youngest of six children in the Dr. Frank L. and Ruth Weston family. March 20, 2019, he died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by the love of his family, friends, medical colleagues, and compassionate caregivers. His death follows his wife, Susan, who passed in 2012.
From a young age, Carl knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a physician. An avid student, he loved learning and excelled in school. He graduated from Lake Forest Academy in 1952, and continued on to the University of Wisconsin for college, class of 1956. From there, he attended the Penn Medical school, graduating in 1960, a doctor of Internal Medicine.
Carl enjoyed a rewarding medical career spanning six decades of service. After his residency at Cook County in Chicago, he returned to Madison and worked alongside his father in private practice. When his father retired, he joined the Jackson Clinic, thriving in the multi specialty care environment. Mid career, Carl transitioned to administrative medicine, becoming vice president for Medical Affairs at Meriter. Retiring from Meriter in 2003, Carl went back to school. He mentored the UW Medical School class of 2007, and was honored to deliver the White Coat address stating, you are about to begin the “most exciting journey that you will travel for the rest of your life.” He encouraged the students to, “learn today, heal tomorrow, and embrace excellence always.” Next, fulfilling his lifelong quest to provide compassionate end-of-life care, Carl finished his career as medical director at Agrace HospiceCare. Agrace staff and families who worked with him fondly remember his wise counsel and empathetic patient advocacy.
Carl met and married the love of his life, Susan Hazekamp, in 1960. Settling in Madison, together they raised three daughters, Holly, Jenner, Sarah, and son, Carl, who passed in 1992. Family was always central in Carl’s life. Whether it was Sunday dinners at grandma Weston’s house, vacationing up north with his children and grandchildren, or attending a UW football game with the “Weston gang,” Carl’s exuberant and cheerful presence will be remembered by all who knew him.
Carl will be sadly missed by his family, Holly and Chip Rogers and sons Weston, Sawyer, and Davis; Jenner and Eric McLeod and daughters Jenner, Anders and Hollis; and Sarah and San Orr and sons Anders, Oliver and Morgan. He also leaves behind many extended family members, close friends, former patients and medical colleagues. For all the lives he touched with his kindness, honesty and wisdom; his legacy lives in our hearts forever.
A farewell service will be held on April 5,2019, at 1 p.m., at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Care for All Fund, 5395 Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI, 53711.