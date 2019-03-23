MADISON - Carl Burton Weston, 84, died peacefully on March 20, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Carl was born on Aug. 27, 1934, the youngest child of Dr. Frank and Ruth Weston.
From a young age, Carl knew he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a physician. He graduated from Lake Forest Academy in 1952 and continued on to the University of Wisconsin for college, graduating in the class of 1956. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1960, and became a doctor of Internal Medicine.
Carl met and married the love of his life, Susan (Sue) Hazekamp, in 1960. They raised four children, Holly, Carl, Jenner and Sarah. Family was always central to Carl's life. Whether it was Sunday dinners at 166 Lakewood, vacationing up North with his children and grandchildren, or attending a UW football game with the "Weston Gang," Carl's exuberant and cheerful presence will always live on in his devoted family.
Carl enjoyed a rewarding medical career spanning five decades. After his residency at Cook County in Chicago, he returned to Madison and worked with his father, Dr. Frank Weston, in private practice. When Frank retired, Carl joined the Jackson Clinic. Midway through his career, Carl transitioned to administrative medicine and became Vice President of Medical Affairs at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Carl mentored the UW Medical School Class of 2007 and was honored to deliver the White Coat Address. He encouraged the students to "learn today, heal tomorrow, and embrace excellence always." Carl ended his career in medicine as Medical Director of Agrace HospiceCare.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Sue, who passed away in 2012; his son Carl, who passed away in 1992; and his granddaughter, Emma Orr, who passed away in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Weston; and his five siblings, Jane Johnson, John Weston, Nan (Bob) Thompson, Sue (Frits) van Steenderen, and Mary (John) Frautschi.
Carl will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren, Holly W. Rogers and her husband, Chip, of Andover, Mass., and their sons, Weston, Sawyer and Davis; Jenner W. McLeod and her husband, Eric, of Madison, and their daughters, Jenner, Anders and Hollis; and Sarah W. Orr and her husband, San of Lake Forest, Ill., and their sons, Anders, Oliver and Morgan. He will also be missed by many extended family members, close friends, former patients and medical colleagues. He touched many lives with his kindness, honesty, and wisdom.
Carl's family wishes to extend deep appreciation to all of the wonderful people who provided compassionate care at Agrace HospiceCare.
A memorial service will be held at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice "Care for All" Endowment Campaign, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.