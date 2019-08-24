LODI - Michael Westegard, age 27, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s paper. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
