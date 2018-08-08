Try 1 month for 99¢

Reedsburg—Audrey M. Westedt, age 87, died peacefully on Monday, August 6, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at ST. PETER’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation after 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

