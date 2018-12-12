JANESVILLE / EDGERTON—Kenneth Lloyd Westby, age 63, passed away on Dec. 9, 2018, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Kenneth was born to Evelyn Payne and Harold Westby on Sept. 26, 1955, at Edgerton Hospital. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1973.
He worked as a design engineer for Tetra Pak in Windsor Wisconsin. Ken married Debee (Thomas) Westby on Feb. 5, 2005, at the Full Liberty Gospel Church in Kirksville, Mo.
Kenneth enjoyed being a member of the Edgerton Conservation Club, alderman on the Edgerton City Council and supervisor on the Albion Township Council. Ken also enjoyed golf. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan (although not this year) and enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and his big green tractor. He often spoke of steaming tobacco beds with his dad. Ken loved music and had a real fondness for the blues.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Debee; his mother, Evelyn; his brother, Dennis (Mary); sister, Rita Larson Westby; sons, Nathan (Kristin), Anthony (Melissa); stepdaughters, Nalynn (Eric), Nieda (James) and Melody (Denny); and 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold; brother, Doug; and grandson, Cooper Westby. Ken will be especially missed by his Corgi, Dobby.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, Edgerton, with Pastor Jerry Pribbenow officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, until time of services at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
