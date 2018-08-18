OREGON—Roberta Mae “Bert” West, age 86, of Oregon, was reunited with her husband of 67 years, Ken, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. She was born on Nov. 16, 1931, in Oregon, the daughter of Clyde and Verdie (Olson) Powers. Bert graduated from Oregon High School in 1949. She then went on to work for Dane County Home, in Verona for many years. On Jan. 13, 1951, she married Kenneth West in Oregon, shortly after, she began work at Oregon Truck Stop.
In 1964, Bert and her sister, Doris opened the Home Cafe on Main St. in Oregon, and she operated the cafe until selling it in 1976. She then continued working at various other jobs until her retirement. Following her retirement, Bert stayed very active in the community, doing volunteer work with RSVP at Oregon Senior Center. She was very involved in the Oregon Silver Threads and in various local clubs and activities, including the Eagles Club. Bert also enjoyed bowling and was an avid card player.
Bert is survived by her two sons, Alan West and Ron West; daughter, Sue (Dean) Muth; four grandsons, Tony (Jennifer) Muth, Kris (Prue) Muth, Moze West and Carson West; four granddaughters, Heather (Greg) Bartelt, Jessika (Dan) Offerdahl, Hailey Pischer and Ziema West; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Charles Powers, Mary Tofte, Doris (Lawrence) Schnabel and Virginia (Laurens) Schubert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sheldon West; parents; grandson, Greg Muth; sister, Helen Kopp; and brother, Harvey Powers.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Burial will be held at Storytown Cemetery. Following the burial, as Bert always liked a good party, there will be food and fellowship at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oregon Senior Center or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Agrace and Oregon Manor for their care given to Bert. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
