West, Karen Ann

MADISON- Karen Ann West, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen was born in 1945 to Dorothy (Jorgensen), a trailblazing mother who was one of the first female school principals in a regional school system in Illinois and Howard Vollbrecht, a forever curious soil scientist father. She attended UW LaCrosse where she was in the chorus of “The Birds” and was swept away by the lead, Bob West, who would become the love of her life. They married and moved to Mauston where she was an elementary school teacher for three years. In 1971, they settled in Rice Lake and a few years later she had her first child, Erik.

Karen was a hardworking leader in the community as president of both the Rice Lake Police and Fire Commission, the Rice Lake Area League of Women Voters and Chairperson for the Barron County Democratic Party. She also broke new ground for women as the first female co-host of a women centric radio show on WJMC and the first woman ever elected to the Barron County Board of Supervisors, a position she held for eight years. Her passion extended beyond regional politics. While pregnant with her second child, Samantha in 1976, she was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. On top of all of that, she commuted several hours a week to get a master’s degree in teaching reading from UW Eau Claire.

