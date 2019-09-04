VERONA/POYNETTE - Herbert R. “Herb” West, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Noel Manor in Verona.
Herbert “Herb” Rowe West was born on November 4, 1928 in Monroe, Wis. to the parents of Frank and Dorothy (Rowe) West. He was raised on the family farm near Browntown, Wis., and graduated from South Wayne High School in 1947. Herb worked for Buri Electric in Monroe for two years and started to work for Wisconsin Power and Light (WP&L) in April 1950. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1950 reaching rank of Staff Sgt. He was discharged in November 1952 and returned working at WP&L as a lineman in Monroe. In September 1954, Herb was presented with the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) award for heroism in sustaining the life of a fellow employee by using the pole top method and the backpressure-arm lift method of resuscitation, which was credited for saving his fellow employee’s life. In 1963, he transferred to Verona as the Local Representative, and along with working at WP&L, Herb was an active member of his community and his church, where he served as a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lion’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, etc. Herb retired from WP&L in January 1991, and at that time, he and his wife Patricia moved to Poynette, Wis., where they built a beautiful home on the Wisconsin River. In 1993 Herb started working as an L.T.E. at the Wisconsin State Game Farm and worked there until June 2006. Herb loved camping, spending winters in Arizona, and being around his family and friends. He was always one to make people laugh.
Herb married Hedwig Motz in April 1952; she passed away in December 1973. He married Patricia Daniels in May 1983 and they were married for almost 30 years when she passed away June 2012.
Herb is survived by his five children, Michael (Pam) West, Oregon, Diane West, Middleton, Steven West, Edina, Minn., Kathleen West, Spokane Wash., and David (Marcy) West, LaFarge, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Fred West, Toronto, Ontario.
