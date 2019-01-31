OREGON—Erwin M. West, age 91, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the McFarland Villa. He was born on Dec. 24, 1927, in Oregon, the son of Marion and Florence West. He married the love of his life, Margaret Trow on Nov. 17, 1948, in the town of Oregon.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Margaret; children, Denny (Jayne) West, Debby (Randy) Wright, and Doug (Hope) West; grandchildren, Melinda (Scott) Greiber, Kevin (Jessica) West, Andrew (Brooke Gander) Wright, Samantha West, Kayla Wright, and Justin West; three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Carter and Shaylin; sister-in-law, Rose Trow; brother-in-law, Russell Tollefson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken West; sister, Annetta Tollefson; and brother-in-law, Robert Trow.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with Chaplain David Brynelson presiding, and a luncheon to follow. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oregon Senior Center or to Heartland Hospice. Thank you to the staff at McFarland Villa and to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
