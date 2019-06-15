FITCHBURG—Judith Lynn (neé Schutz) Weso, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at noon, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A full obituary was published in the Sunday, May 5, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
