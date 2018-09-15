BOULDER JUNCTION - John Werth, age 81, of Boulder Junction, passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. In his own words... "I've had a Good Life! I grew up on 40 acres just outside of Madison, the area now known as Fitchburg. My German immigrant Grandpa Werth bought the property in 1927. He was a shoemaker on State Street, but bought the land to start a fox farm. My folks, Tony and Dorothy, built their home on the property and carted myself and my siblings, Barbara and Scott, to Randall School and West High School in Madison.
I graduated from UW Ag School in 1959 and took over management of the fur farm from my Dad. The demand for fox fur had dropped after the war, and the short coat of the mink came into "vogue". We worked hard and developed a good sized ranch for the times and produced fine quality furs for a world market. As our fur farm flourished, it became known as Werth Capitol Fur Farm and grew to be a well-known name in the fur farm industry.
My wife, Gale, and I built our own home on the property in 1968 and raised our two daughters, Jan and Jill, there. Both of our kids, Jan and Jill, continued to live in houses on the ranch property as adults for a portion of their lives. Jill and our son-in-law, Rob, began their family there, giving us two wonderful grandchildren, Haley and John.
On my retirement in 1998, we closed the farm -- three generations -- some 70 years in the fur business!
This year Gale and I would have celebrated our 56th wedding anniversary.
My family had long been vacationing in Vilas County, so my love of the Northwoods began when I was just a boy. It was not surprising that in 2007, Gale and I made the Manitowish River in Boulder Junction our permanent home to make use of the area's fine sporting opportunities.
We thank the folks in Boulder Junction for welcoming us, as we have made many friends and have truly enjoyed our years there. We have been blessed."
John chose not to have funeral or visitation services.