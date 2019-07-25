NEW GLARUS - Andrew P. Wersal, age 74, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus.

www.bealfuneralhomes.com

Celebrate
the life of: Wersal, Andrew P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.