NEW GLARUS - Andrew P. Wersal, age 74, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Nancy Lane, who with her husband, Jerry, spent decades running Lane's Bakery in Madison, died of ovarian cancer Aug. 16 in her home in Mercer.