MADISON - Rosemary Helen (Birrenkott) Werren passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, following a brief illness. She was born in Mount Horeb on May 31, 1927, to Henry and Priscilla (Bowar) Birrenkott. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1945. On July 3, 1948, Rosemary and William A. Werren were united in marriage, and to that union six children were born. Rose and Bill raised their family in Madison, and she was able to live in their home from 1956 until just days before she passed away.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Michael (Jayne) and Peter Werren of Richland Center, Gretchen (Lyndon) Swartz of Lodi and Teresa Werren (Mark Cupp) of Muscoda; brother-in-law, Ernie Werren of Colorado; four grandchildren, Luke, Lacy (Travis), Cody (Chelsi) and Alyssa (Andrew); one great-grandchild, Owen; other relatives and many special friends and neighbors. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husband, Bill; and daughters, Patricia and Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion in Grandma Rose's final days. Memorials in Rose's memory may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.