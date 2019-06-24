BELOIT - Stephen C. Werner Sr., of Beloit, Wis., died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home with family at his side after dealing with several chronic progressive medical issues.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Stephen will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, Wis, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, Beloit, Wis. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DALEY MURPHY WISCH & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORIUM, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wis., with a Scripture Service at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church.
