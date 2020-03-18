Werner, Mary Flo

JANESVILLE—Mary Flo Werner, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Madison, Wis. on August 29, 1945, the daughter of Goodwin, Sr. and Mary (Cusick) Lyons. Flo graduated Class of 1963 at Edgewood Senior High School. She attended Edgewood College and Madison Business School. She was a long-standing parishioner of St. John Vianney in Janesville, Wis. She participated as a volunteer and committee member in many parish and other community organizations, including Roosevelt School Breakfast Club, the Lions Noon Club, and the City of Janesville ALAC. Flo’s passions were spending time with family, friends, and traveling, including her trips to Ireland, Italy, Africa, Germany, Alaska and her life-changing trip to Jerusalem. But her proudest accomplishment was being the mother of four children and grandmother of nine—who were her absolute pride and joy.