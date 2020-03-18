Werner, Mary Flo

JANESVILLE—Mary Flo Werner, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Madison, Wis. on August 29, 1945, the daughter of Goodwin, Sr. and Mary (Cusick) Lyons. Flo graduated Class of 1963 at Edgewood Senior High School. She attended Edgewood College and Madison Business School. She was a long-standing parishioner of St. John Vianney in Janesville, Wis. She participated as a volunteer and committee member in many parish and other community organizations, including Roosevelt School Breakfast Club, the Lions Noon Club, and the City of Janesville ALAC. Flo’s passions were spending time with family, friends, and traveling, including her trips to Ireland, Italy, Africa, Germany, Alaska and her life-changing trip to Jerusalem. But her proudest accomplishment was being the mother of four children and grandmother of nine—who were her absolute pride and joy.
Flo is survived by her four children, Steve (Janine) Werner, Jr., Mary Beth (Todd) Ragsdale, Greg Werner, and Bridgette Werner; nine grandchildren: Allison, Meghan, Sophie, Cole, Zach, Phoebe, Katie, Max, and Sam; siblings, Loretto Yaeger, Pete (Judy) Lyons, Lisa (Doug) Stevens; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, John Yaeger, Sr.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. An “Irish Wake” will be held at Flo’s residence for family and friends following the Interment at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, St. Mary Church on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana, or the Janesville Craig High School Spotlighters. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Flo’s family would like to thank SSM Hospice, and especially Dr. Kathy Lilley, for the care given to their mother.