Wermuth, John "Jack"

MADISON - John "Jack" Wermuth, age 85, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Madison, Wis. Son of John and Marie (Dempsey) Wermuth. Jack graduated from Central High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Barbara Orvold in 1958. Jack served a total of 30 years in the US Army Reserves, 24 of those years with the 44th General Hospital. He was employed by the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant as an Environmental Services Supervisor before retiring in 1997. He was an avid Packer, Brewer and 60-year season ticket holder for the Wisconsin Badgers. He loved to bowl with family and friends. He also loved spending his retirement in Arizona. Jack is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Neal (Lori) and Ken (Dawn) and granddaughters Nikki (Chase) Nicholson; Blair, Bridget and Brook Wermuth and two great-grandchildren Mason and Grace Nicholson. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eleanor (Walter) Wipperfurth; June and infant brother Neil. His family would like to thank the St. Mary's Medical ICU and Palliative Care Staff for their exceptional care and a special thanks to Fr. Pat Norris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler and Fr. Pat Norris will preside, with a visitation one-hour prior at church. Entombment with Military Honor Guard will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.