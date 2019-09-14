MADISON - Ruby E. Werla, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was born on Dec. 31, 1928, in Shullsburg, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Edith (Walters) Scott.
Ruby was united in marriage to Eugene Werla on Feb. 11, 1952. She was employed with Red Dot-Frito Lay for many years before working for the University of Wisconsin until her retirement in 1991. Ruby enjoyed attending community festivals, listening to polka, camping, fishing, playing bingo and simply going for car rides.
Ruby is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Ted) Baltuch, Diane (James) Ciezadlo and Laurie Hipwood; sons, Donald (Vicki) Werla and Mark (Natalie) Werla; son-in-law, Donald Mortensen; daughter-in-law, Kristine Georgeson; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Caron; and brother, Gerald Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; daughter, Barbara Mortensen; son, Dennis Georgeson; son-in-law, Kevin Hipwood; and sisters and brothers, Helen, Ethel, Joseph, Betty, Mary Louise, Bob, Chuck and Judy.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
