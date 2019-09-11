MADISON - Ruby E. Werla, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Werla, please visit Tribute Store.