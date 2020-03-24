Wenzel, Helen

Wenzel, Helen

{{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Helen Wenzel, age 101, died peacefully at home on March 20, 2020.

She is survived by her children, David (Sandy) of Lakeview, Oregon, Donald (Sandy) of Prairie du Sac, and Diane (Brian) Williams of Prairie du Sac; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private committal service will be held.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com

hooversonfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wenzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics