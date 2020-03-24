Wenzel, Helen

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Helen Wenzel, age 101, died peacefully at home on March 20, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, David (Sandy) of Lakeview, Oregon, Donald (Sandy) of Prairie du Sac, and Diane (Brian) Williams of Prairie du Sac; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private committal service will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Wenzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.