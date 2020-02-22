Wenger, Craig

MADISON - Craig Wenger, age 68, of Madison passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1951, to Rudy and Florence (Leffler) in Madison.

Craig married the love of his life, Janet Cochems on June 25th, 1983. The couple spent 46 happy years together.

Craig is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Bruce; sister-in-law, Karen; close friends, Mark (Sandy) Olafsson, Linda Thompson, and Eric Finner; and many other beloved friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis, and Terry; sister-in-law, Anne May; his in-laws, Henry and Beatrice Cochems; and close friend, Bryan Thompson.

Come and hoist a glass in Craig's honor on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at The Laurel Tavern, 2505 Monroe St., Madison, 53711 from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

