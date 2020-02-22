Wenger, Craig

MADISON - Craig Wenger, age 68, of Madison passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1951, to Rudy and Florence (Leffler) in Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Craig married the love of his life, Janet Cochems on June 25th, 1983. The couple spent 46 happy years together.

Craig is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Bruce; sister-in-law, Karen; close friends, Mark (Sandy) Olafsson, Linda Thompson, and Eric Finner; and many other beloved friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis, and Terry; sister-in-law, Anne May; his in-laws, Henry and Beatrice Cochems; and close friend, Bryan Thompson.

Come and hoist a glass in Craig's honor on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at The Laurel Tavern, 2505 Monroe St., Madison, 53711 from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, Wis. 53705

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Wenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.