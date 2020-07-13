Wendt, Rodney W.

Rodney is survived by his wife Mary (Keller); children Debra (David) Steinbach and Ronald (fiancée Jennifer Cherry); grandchildren Alec, Jared, Bryce and Isabella. He is further survived by his brother Wilfred (Dorothy); and many other relatives and friends including many members of the Traino family. Rodney was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnne Wendt and brother Herbert (Violet) Wendt.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Cress McFarland, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, WI 53558. Friends and family will be able to physically see Rodney present while being able to remain in their vehicles. The family will be outside to greet folks as well. Immediately following services, Rodney will be brought to his final place of rest with graveside services at Sunset Memory Gardens.