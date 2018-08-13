LODI—Grace M. Wendt, age 96, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Aug. 11, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born in Dane County on Oct. 16, 1921, to Carl and Anna Smith. Grace enjoyed everything life had to offer. She loved life and her family deeply. She also enjoyed gardening, her birdwatching, fishing, pontooning and watching the Packers faithfully. She was a person of faith and a devoted member of Dekorra Lutheran Church. She will be missed immensely by her family and will always be remembered for her gentle kindness, beautiful smile, sense of style and great wit. She truly was our queen.
Grace is survived by her loving children, Joyce (Mark) Jiran of Lodi and Dennis Wendt of Arlington; her eight grandchildren, Angie Strander, Chad (Bonnie) Strander, Julie (Brad) Jaeger, Jason (Dianne) Kelnhoffer, Jamie (Rich) Proctor, Dana (Noah) Wendt, Jeff Wendt and Lindsay (James) Wendt; nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Lorelei, Rocco, Jacob, Karlee, Alayna, Lilli, Hailee and Evey; two sons-in-law, Terry Haak and Dennis (Chris) Davis; and by several special nephews and a special niece. The legacy of Grace’s kind spirit, love of the lake and zest for life, will live on through them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin, in 2012; siblings, Glenn Smith, Jeanette Bjeilde, Marion Flugstad and Ronny Smith; two daughters, Judy Davis and Joni Haak; and one daughter-in-law, Julie Wendt.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, Wis. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to granddaughter, Angie, for all the love and support of Grandma over the years.
