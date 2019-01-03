MANITOWOC - William L. Wendorff, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Bill was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Shawano and grew up on a dairy farm in the town of Richmond, Shawano County. He was the son of the late William R. and Irma Buettner Wendorff. Bill was a graduate of Shawano High School with the class of 1957. He continued his education at UW-Madison where he received his PhD in Food Science in 1969.
Bill then became employed with Red Arrow Products in Manitowoc for the next 20 years. He then returned to UW-Madison where he became employed as a professor in the Food Science Department, as the program director for the Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy Manufacturing Short Courses. Bill was instrumental in developing the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program.
On June 10, 1967, he married Hallie G. Besic at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, Ill. She preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2018. Bill was a member of First Lutheran Church.
He is survived by two children: Jay (Lisa) Wendorff, Verona; Jennifer Minter, Mount Horeb; two grandsons: Kevin and Zachary Minter; three brothers: Charles (Vesta) Wendorff, Fla.; Mark A. Wendorff, Shawano; Michael (Darlene) Wendorff, Seymour; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William R. and Irma Wendorff; wife: Hallie; and one sister: Barbara.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 521 North 8th St., Manitowoc. Officiating will be the Rev. Roald Harswick. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 p.m., at HARMONY HAVEN COLUMBARIUM at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at First Lutheran Church on Monday, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Bill's name to the University of Wisconsin Foundation for the William and Hallie Wendorff Scholarship Fund.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.