MANITOWOC—Hallie G. Wendorff, age 73, of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William “Bill” Wendorff; two children: Jay (Lisa) Wendorff, Verona; Jennifer Minter, Mount Horeb; two grandsons: Kevin and Zachary Minter; one nephew: Gary Strangman; one brother-in-law: Eugene Strangman; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Kathryn Strangman.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 521 North 8th St., Manitowoc. Officiating will be the Rev. Judine Duerwaechter. Relatives and friends may call at First Lutheran Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service, cremation will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www. harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair St., Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.