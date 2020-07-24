Wendelburg, Thomas Gene "Tom"

Tom's love of fishing began during his childhood in Milwaukee, where he caught blackheads and guppies in the Washington Park Lagoon. He went on to wade treasured waters with fly angling legends such as Joe Brooks, Dan Bailey, and Doug Swisher and satisfied an elite group of outdoor magazine editors with a steady stream of articles. His life's work centered on the exploration of fishing tactics, the environment and aquatic life. His exquisitely tied fly patterns appeared at local stores such as Fontana Sports and in the fly boxes of dozens of clients across the United States; the productive "Wendelburg scud" is a favorite of many. He wrote about his many exploits for a national audience during the heyday of magazine writing, and his work culminated in his 2001 book, "Catching Big Fish on Light Fly Tackle." His conservation pieces on Black Earth Creek (Wis.), Rock Creek (Mont.) and the Beaverhead River (Mont.) helped protect those blue-ribbon waters and evidence his field-earned advanced "degree'" in biology and water resources. His sister Mary called him the 'Fish Whisperer.' Others, like Wisconsin writer George Vukelich, referred to him as a 'trout bum,' with all the requisite affection.