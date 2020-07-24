Wendelburg, Thomas Gene "Tom"

MIDDLETON – Thomas Gene "Tom" Wendelburg, born July 17, 1943, in Milwaukee, died unexpectedly on June 1, 2020, at his Middleton home. Tom was a teacher, coach, Idaho newspaper reporter, fishing guide, expert fly tier, conservationist, freelance writer and photographer, and one of the finest writer-anglers of his generation. He was also a brother, father and uncle.
Tom's love of fishing began during his childhood in Milwaukee, where he caught blackheads and guppies in the Washington Park Lagoon. He went on to wade treasured waters with fly angling legends such as Joe Brooks, Dan Bailey, and Doug Swisher and satisfied an elite group of outdoor magazine editors with a steady stream of articles. His life's work centered on the exploration of fishing tactics, the environment and aquatic life. His exquisitely tied fly patterns appeared at local stores such as Fontana Sports and in the fly boxes of dozens of clients across the United States; the productive "Wendelburg scud" is a favorite of many. He wrote about his many exploits for a national audience during the heyday of magazine writing, and his work culminated in his 2001 book, "Catching Big Fish on Light Fly Tackle." His conservation pieces on Black Earth Creek (Wis.), Rock Creek (Mont.) and the Beaverhead River (Mont.) helped protect those blue-ribbon waters and evidence his field-earned advanced "degree'" in biology and water resources. His sister Mary called him the 'Fish Whisperer.' Others, like Wisconsin writer George Vukelich, referred to him as a 'trout bum,' with all the requisite affection.
Tom had opinions on matters other than fishing and would offer them unsolicited, particularly if it had anything to do with Wisconsin sports. He had encyclopedic knowledge of football plays, basketball techniques and anything his nephews accomplished in their athletic careers.
Wendelburg is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Robert Wendelburg and Laura Ruth Bethke Wendelburg.
He is survived by his son, Jay Wendelburg; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Fran Cimbalnik; his nephews, Jason (Kari) Beier and Matt (Lana) Beier; and his grand-nieces and nephews, Laura, Josh, Morgan, Layla and Leo.
In lieu of a service, anglers and conservationists can honor Tom in two ways:
Start or upgrade a membership in the Black Earth Creek Watershed Association https://www.becwa.org/join-becw
Donate to the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited: https://www.swtu.org/donate/
