Wencel, Bruce Edward

MADISON - On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Bruce Edward Wencel, age 88, put on his angel wings to be with his beloved, Judy, exactly five years after she left us. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 11, 1930, he was the son of Allen and Florence Wencel.
A gifted speaker and storyteller, renowned musician, accomplished athlete and sportsman, successful businessman, philanthropist, and most importantly, family man, Bruce was a true renaissance man long before the term was widely used. One of the greatest teachers we have ever known, he was as generous with his time as he was with his knowledge. Though not always welcome to the idea of being taught, he often practiced perfect technique, regardless of the task, from the most fluid pole point and ski turn to immaculate cursive writing.
Bruce's benevolent spirit began at the age of 14, driving his bandmates around Wisconsin to play concerts as most older men were serving overseas. His duty and love for this country continued during the Korean War, where he served in the U.S. Air Force, and his passion for music flourished. An accomplished jazz musician and arranger, Bruce played in countless bands, sang with the famous barbershop quartet, the Cardinals, and invited others to sing along around the campfire at the beloved Woodland Lodge.
His love of exploration and sport also started at a young age with water skiing on Lake Mendota, skiing in Colorado and soaring in his Sail Plane throughout southern Wisconsin, to name a few. He reached his summit at the age of 74, accomplishing a feat unlike any other when he crossed the finish line of lronman Wisconsin as an age group champion. His passion for the slopes led to an achievement of the highest instructor level with the Professional Ski Instructors of America, while his love of teaching resulted in over half of the kids of Orchard Ridge learning how to waterski. Together, he and Judy welcomed as many adventures to their life as they did friends through their door, biking, sailing, scuba diving and skiing all around the world.
More than anything, Bruce was a true family man. He rarely missed a school performance, concert or athletic event of his three boys, even when they were scattered throughout college. He continued this for his grandchildren; seldom missing anything, always delivering a "hey, you're really something" with a sturdy high five.
While we will miss his stories, sense of humor, enthusiasm for life and the twinkle in his eye, we are comforted to know that he has been reunited with the love of his life.
Bruce is survived by his brother, John (Celeste); sons, Steve (Janice), Tom (Pam) and Bruce (Shuron); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and wife, Judy.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at THE WISCONSIN BREWING COMPANY, 1079 American Way, Verona, at 4 p.m. on April 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Bruce's name to the Ed Nebbins Foundation, P.O. Box 930248, Verona, WI, 53593-2270, to help rebuild Ridgewood Pool, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.