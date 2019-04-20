MADISON - Bruce E. Wencel, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A celebration is pending. A full obituary will be placed in Wednesday's edition.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
MADISON - Bruce E. Wencel, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A celebration is pending. A full obituary will be placed in Wednesday's edition.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
