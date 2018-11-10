MIDDLETON / NAPLES, Fla.—Jean L. Welton, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by her four loving children. She was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Ashland, the daughter of David and Audrey (Simon) Holt. Jean was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Welton on June 16, 1956, in Washburn. They enjoyed a wonderful life together settling in Madison, following Ken’s graduation from the University of Wisconsin.
While raising four children together, they enjoyed traveling on vacations across the country, visiting national parks and monuments. Jean was an accomplished Bridge player, she enjoyed playing the game with her closest friends all the way up to the time of her passing. Jean had been dealing with the struggles of Leukemia for the past several years. Ken and Jean would become snowbirds each winter, heading to sunny Florida to live in Naples. The family enjoyed weeks each summer at their lake home in Manitowish Waters.
Jean is survived by two brothers, Dwight (Elaine) Holt, Jim (Waneta) Holt; three sisters, Grace Harris, Elizabeth Griesser, and Audrey (Doug) Holt-Grosnick; a daughter, Kristine (Dwain) Henning; three sons, Kurtis, Kevin, and Michael. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Kenneth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 6021 University Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Visitation will proceed the Celebration of Life beginning at 10 a.m. Jean will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
