Welda, Charles E.

WAUNAKEE — Charles E. Welda, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on Aug. 29,1937, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Charlotte (Olson) Welda. He married the love of his life, Myrna Goodenough, on April 23, 1960.
Chuck loved life as a storyteller, an adventurer and a mountain climber, he loved to drive, and most of all, his family was number one. He was so proud of his bride, his kids, grandkids, and his great-granddaughter, June Marie, brought him so much joy. He touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and we are so lucky to have had him in our lives.
Chuck discovered the majesty of the Colorado mountains while proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army for two years. He also served in reserve. He loved his time as a middle school teacher and as an elementary school principal and he made a difference in the lives of all his students, staff, and peers. He was involved in the Middleton community throughout his life and was an active member of the Sertoma Club of Middleton, Middleton Outreach Ministry and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Chuck’s spirit lives on through his wife, Myrna; daughters, Kathleen Farrell and Paulette (Mark) Wilson; grandchildren, Andrew (Dana) Farrell, Meghan (Ryan) Gallagher, Alec Wilson and Caroline Wilson; great-granddaughter, June Marie Farrell; siblings, Sid, Carol and Ruth, and their families; and his many relatives and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece; and a nephew.
A memorial service to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
The family would like to thank those involved in Chuck’s care at St. Mary’s Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chuck’s name may be made to Feed My Lambs in care of St. Luke’s Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
