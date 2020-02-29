Welda, Charles E.

WAUNAKEE — Charles E. Welda, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on Aug. 29,1937, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Charlotte (Olson) Welda. He married the love of his life, Myrna Goodenough, on April 23, 1960.

Chuck loved life as a storyteller, an adventurer and a mountain climber, he loved to drive, and most of all, his family was number one. He was so proud of his bride, his kids, grandkids, and his great-granddaughter, June Marie, brought him so much joy. He touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and we are so lucky to have had him in our lives.

Chuck discovered the majesty of the Colorado mountains while proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army for two years. He also served in reserve. He loved his time as a middle school teacher and as an elementary school principal and he made a difference in the lives of all his students, staff, and peers. He was involved in the Middleton community throughout his life and was an active member of the Sertoma Club of Middleton, Middleton Outreach Ministry and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.