NORTH FREEDOM / BEAR VALLEY—Anthony J. “Tony” Weitzel, age 66, of North Freedom died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at his home. A Celebration of Tony’s Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 26777 Jelland Drive, in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Ashlee Weitzel Education Fund or U. W. Carbone Cancer Fund. On line condolences can be made at www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.

