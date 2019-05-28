MADISON - Joan Doris (Ver Velde) Weits, age 80, of Madison, went to be with her faithful Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep at home. Joan was born in Sheboygan, Wis., the daughter of Garret and Jennie (Ingelse) Ver Velde. She graduated in 1956 from Sheboygan Central High School and then began working at H.C. Prange Company in the corporate office. Joan married Hendrik "Henry" Weits on Aug. 15, 1964.
In 1977, she moved to Madison. Joan worked for Sears in the office at East Towne Mall. Finally, she worked for Goodwill Industries of South-Central Wisconsin for 27 years where she rose to the position of executive assistant to the president. Joan worked at Goodwill until her retirement in 2015.
She was a member of Crossroads Church, where she was involved in various church activities including Coffee Break, Sunday School, Choir, and being a deacon. Joan treasured the time spent with her Friday morning Bible Class.
She enjoyed camping with her family, road trips, hiking, game playing, going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends. Joan is survived by her son, Randy (Jessica) Weits of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Brenda Weits of Madison; and granddaughter, Lucy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Henry; and her infant daughter.
A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, and SSM Health Heart and Vascular Care Center.
A Funeral Service will be held at CROSSROADS CHURCH, 3815 Dutch Mill Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with Pastor Doug Van Essen presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be held at SUNRISE MEMORIAL GARDENS, Sheboygan, at 11 a. m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.