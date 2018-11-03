MADISON / CROSS PLAINS - Margaret Nell (McKinney) "Mickey" Weiss, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1925, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Archie and Bessie (Jackson) McKinney. Mickey, along with her five siblings, grew up living the farm life in the countryside near Arena. She graduated from Arena High School in 1943.
After graduation, she moved to Madison, where she lived, worked, and formed life-long friendships. She was introduced to her future husband, Bernard "Bernie" Weiss, by mutual friends, on a blind date. They were married for 46 years and raised five children together. They spent their first years together in Madison, and then moved to Cross Plains in 1964.
Family was of most importance in her life, being a wife and mother. Mickey enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping with her husband and children, reading, estate sales, "St. Vinney's" and a good cup of coffee. She was also a collector of quotes, pearls of wisdom, jokes, and Hints from Heloise. They were found pinned, tacked and taped in most every room of the house.
She was a kind and gentle soul, with a strong Christian faith, always putting others first and herself last. Mickey and Bernie both enjoyed volunteering with meal service at St. Martin House. She also worked at Central Wisconsin Center in food service where she retired after 15 years. Mickey leaves behind many who will miss her deeply.
Mickey is survived by her daughters, Laurie Weiss of Phoenix Ariz., Julia (Greg) Powell of Salida, Colo., and Peg Weiss of Sun Prairie; sons, Bryan (Julie) Weiss of Madison, and Brendan (Lynda) Weiss of Nowthen, Minn.; grandchildren, Kayla and David Weiss and Phoebe and Harper Powell; her sister, Rosemary (McKinney) Swenson of Portage; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; brothers, Charles "Bud" Lawsing, Kenneth McKinney and Patrick McKinney; sister, Kathleen (McKinney) "Kitty" Mayhew; and nephews, Ken McKinney Jr., Timothy Swenson and "Cubby" Lawsing.
A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.